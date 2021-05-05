TheStreet Upgrades Materion (NYSE:MTRN) to B

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $74.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. Materion has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Materion by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

