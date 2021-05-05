TheStreet Upgrades The Chemours (NYSE:CC) to B

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of The Chemours stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.93. 47,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Chemours’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in The Chemours by 949.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.