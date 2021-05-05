THETA (THETA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $425.10 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $10.99 billion and $425.10 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One THETA coin can now be bought for about $10.99 or 0.00019149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00084274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00067959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.01 or 0.00826118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00100038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,437.11 or 0.09475853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

