ThredUp Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TDUP) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 5th

ThredUp’s (NASDAQ:TDUP) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 5th. ThredUp had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During ThredUp’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

ThredUp stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

