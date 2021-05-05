Thunder Token (TT) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $122.73 million and $10.80 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00294119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars.

