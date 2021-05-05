Tierion (TNT) Trading Up 1,450% This Week

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $61.07 million and $55,342.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 1,450% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00083810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.99 or 0.00830947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00100714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,387.87 or 0.09405633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

