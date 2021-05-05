Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 1,303.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tilray were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 538.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. Analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

