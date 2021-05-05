Timothy Netscher Acquires 7,771 Shares of Western Areas Limited (ASX:WSA) Stock

Western Areas Limited (ASX:WSA) insider Timothy Netscher acquired 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$16,707.65 ($11,934.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

About Western Areas

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

