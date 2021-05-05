Titan Coin (TTN) Market Cap Tops $1.98 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $2,154.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007530 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000119 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

