TLW Wealth Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 4.6% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $140.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,933,731. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $396.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average is $142.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.