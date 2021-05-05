TMX Group (TSE:X) Earns Buy Rating from TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$155.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$145.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.00.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group stock opened at C$135.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$120.13 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$133.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$128.74.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$219.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$216.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7 EPS for the current year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.