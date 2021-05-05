Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q1 2021

Parties that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

TSEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

