Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $194.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $158.00 to $194.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $194.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.14. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $103.36 and a 1 year high of $194.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

