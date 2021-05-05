Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,368 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,161% compared to the typical volume of 505 put options.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $3,085,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.07. The stock had a trading volume of 34,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,941. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average is $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

