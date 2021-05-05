Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,305 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,198% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

