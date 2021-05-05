Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,311 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,421% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877 over the last ninety days. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Arvinas by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $2,548,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $4,671,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $4,577,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

