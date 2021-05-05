Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,744 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 875% compared to the typical volume of 589 put options.

Shares of TPR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. 24,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 60.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,718 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

