TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.03.

NYSE TAC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TransAlta by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TransAlta by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.