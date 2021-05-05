TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

