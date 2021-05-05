Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CAO Lisa Su Sells 12,186 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TZOO stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $203.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TZOO shares. Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

