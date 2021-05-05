Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,725 ($22.54) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,635 ($21.36).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,586 ($20.72).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,545 ($20.19) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a one year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,595.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,411.73.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 257 shares of company stock worth $379,695.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

