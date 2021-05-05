Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 530,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.04. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,086,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,249,000 after acquiring an additional 182,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tredegar by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,750 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tredegar by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 88,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 119,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

