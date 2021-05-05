TreeHouse Foods (THS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. TreeHouse Foods has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.80-3.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.