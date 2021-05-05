Tricida (TCDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Tricida to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Tricida to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Tricida has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market cap of $229.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tricida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

