Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Short Interest Update

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,070,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 11,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,547,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 695,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after acquiring an additional 93,179 shares during the last quarter.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of TCOM opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

