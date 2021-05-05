Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$205.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$205.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$144.67.

TSU traded up C$4.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$138.51. The company had a trading volume of 75,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,197. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.60. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$40.29 and a 12-month high of C$141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

