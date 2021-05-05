Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FireEye in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. FireEye has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $59,837,000. CRV LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $31,527,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FireEye by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,202 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $27,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,359 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

