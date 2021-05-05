Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for OneWater Marine in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONEW. Truist increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a market cap of $824.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after buying an additional 199,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 188,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 37,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Insiders have sold a total of 195,747 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,286 in the last 90 days.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

