Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $45.65 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coursera stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

