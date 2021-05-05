Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Equities researchers at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.73% from the stock’s previous close.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,534,000 after acquiring an additional 452,991 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after acquiring an additional 921,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after buying an additional 1,338,048 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,903,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after buying an additional 71,231 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

