Truist Securities Raises Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $118.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $127.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,965. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Woodward by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

