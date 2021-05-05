Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.22). Trupanion posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 425%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,927.27 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.58.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $427,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,863,903.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $510,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,275.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,502 shares of company stock worth $14,366,125. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.