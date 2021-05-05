Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

