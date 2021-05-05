TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TSRI opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. TSR has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

