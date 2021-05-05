TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.4 days.

Shares of TVAHF opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. TV Asahi has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98.

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

