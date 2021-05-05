U Network (UUU) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, U Network has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The official website for U Network is u.network. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

