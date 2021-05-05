U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Raised by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,779 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,060 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.71. 153,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,706,263. The stock has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

