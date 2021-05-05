U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

