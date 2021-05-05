Ultiledger Price Hits $0.0246 on Major Exchanges (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $58.11 million and $164,898.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00083946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00067987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.25 or 0.00822018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00100083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.42 or 0.09403750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00044297 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

ULT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.