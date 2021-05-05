Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis Sells 30,000 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,369. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average is $127.82. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

