Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,369. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.82. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $61.96 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 2.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.44.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,909,621. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

