Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of RARE stock traded up $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $106.10. 19,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,369. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average of $127.82. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,398 shares of company stock worth $11,143,621 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.