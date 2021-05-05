Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

NYSE:UAA traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,557,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,743. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

