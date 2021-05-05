Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UAA. Argus downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. 432,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $42,903,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,184,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $19,392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $12,862,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,299.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 570,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.