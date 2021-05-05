UniLayer Trading 29.1% Lower Over Last Week (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $45.99 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00004004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00083379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00068044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00817662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00100020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,363.36 or 0.09348921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00043897 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

