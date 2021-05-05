Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Unisocks has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $83,969.12 or 1.47562736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $26.37 million and approximately $495,737.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Unisocks

SOCKS is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

