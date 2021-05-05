United Insurance Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of UIHC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,869. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.42 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. On average, research analysts predict that United Insurance will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

