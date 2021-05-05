United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,852. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $215.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

