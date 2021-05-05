United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $214.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $215.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,504.7% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 54,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.