United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.11

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 20189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.

About United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

